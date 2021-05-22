Weather Blog: Subtropical Storm Ana becomes the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is June 1st, but the tropics decided to get a head start this year. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced Saturday morning the formation of Subtropical Storm Ana, the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of the 4PM CDT Saturday, May 22 advisory from the NHC, Ana is located 205 miles northeast of the island of Bermuda in the Atlantic ocean.

The storm’s projected path takes it out to sea away from the United States. Ana will begin to dissipate as it heads into the cooler waters of the northern Atlantic.

Latest projected path of Subtropical Storm Ana from the National Hurricane Center as of 8:30PM, May 22 2021.

After Ana, the next storm to reach sustained winds of 39 mph or greater (tropical storm-status) will be known as tropical storm/hurricane Bill.

