Weather Blog: Summer 2021 outlook

Can you believe it? Summer is only a few weeks away! While many of us are ready for some fun in the sun, how are things shaping up for the summer season in the weather department?

Temperature Outlook

June 2021 – August 2021 temperature outlook for the United States from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

June 2021 – August 2021 temperature outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). June 2021 – August 2021 temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Last update: June 3, 2021.

The seasonal outlook for June, July, and August from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) shows a high chance of above-normal temperatures across most of the Lower 48. The darker reds indicate higher probabilities of a warmer than usual summer in the 4-Corners region, western Rockies, and all along the East Coast.

For NW Arkansas and the River Valley, the overall pattern slightly favors a warmer than normal summer. The Upper Mississippi River Valley is the only portion of the country expected to see average temperatures this summer.

Precipitation Outlook

June 2021 – August 2021 precipitation outlook for the United States from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

June 2021 – August 2021 precipitation outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). June 2021 – August 2021 precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Last update: June 3, 2021.

Tired of all the rain? Good news! The overall pattern for the summer appears to keep the above-average rainfall to the east with the highest chances in the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

However, we aren’t expecting the summer to be too dry either. NW Arkansas and the River Valley is in the neutral zone, meaning the pattern does not favor a wet or dry summer compared to average.

Keep in mind, the outlooks above are a snapshot into the expected overall pattern for the upcoming summer season. We can still see cool temperatures and periods of rain as well.

Be sure to stay up to date on the summer weather with your NWA Weather Authority team!