Weather Blog: Sunday Morning Winter Storm Update

The snow has started to fall across NW Arkansas & the River Valley! Here is everything you need to know!

The Set Up

A powerful upper level system will be moving through Texas before heading northeast in Louisiana and Arkansas. With the extremely cold air already in place, conditions are primed for a significant snowfall event.

The entire atmosphere (top to bottom) will be well below freezing, lead to a rare all snow event!

During the storm, some areas will see heavier bands of snow. This will lead to localized increases in snow totals. A few local bands have already set up across NE Oklahoma and Benton County. Another band of heavy snow may develop in the River Valley over the Ouachita Mts.

Winter weather alerts as of 10:30AM CST Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for all of NW Arkansas, eastern Oklahoma, and the River Valley. SW Missouri is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory. Both alerts will expire 6PM CST Monday night.

Timing

As expected, the snow has moved into the region this morning. The snow will continue to become more widespread throughout the day and continue overnight Sunday.

Snow lovers, we expect there to be breaks in the snow, possibly up to a few hours. Don’t be disappointed if the snow stops at some point during the day Sunday, it will likely return.

Heaviest snowfall expected to occur late Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours.

The snowfall will begin to taper off in the morning hours on President’s Day. A few snow showers may linger around a bit longer. All snow showers are expected to come to an end by the afternoon.

Snowfall Totals

Widespread 4-8″ of snow is expected. The highest amounts are forecasted to be in NW Arkansas where banding occurs, and the higher elevations of the River Valley. Some localized areas may see higher amounts than 8″.

Impacts

Significant impacts are expected across NW Arkansas, the River Valley, eastern Oklahoma, and SW Missouri.

TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGE during the storm. ACCIDENTS ARE ALREADY BEING REPORTED THROUGHOUT THE AREA.

Heavy, blowing snow will reduce visibility quickly. Stranded drivers during the storm and immediately after as temperature drop to very dangerous numbers (including below zero) are a major concern.

Sporadic power outages will be possible. If you have a generator and need to use it, make sure you place it outside in a well ventilated area to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Please check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, as dangerously cold temperatures will be around during and after the storm.

Bring all pets inside! Besides the snowfall, below-zero temperatures and wind chills from -10°F to -25°F will make it dangerous for them to be outside.

Protect your pipes by keeping the faucets dripping. This prevents the water from sitting in the pipes and freezing up.

