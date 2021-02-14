Weather Blog: Sunday Night Winter Storm Update

Latest On The Valentine's Day Snowstorm From Your Weather Authority Team!

We got snow throughout the day in NW Arkansas and the River Valley. More snowfall is expected overnight tonight and Monday morning. Here is what we know.

Radar loop of snowfall over NW Arkansas and River Valley region on February 14, 2021.

The Set Up

The powerful upper level system is getting closer to our region. With the extremely cold air already in place, conditions are primed for a significant snowfall event.

The entire atmosphere (top to bottom) will be well below freezing, lead to a rare all snow event!

During the storm, some areas will see heavier bands of snow. This will lead to localized increases in snow totals. A few local bands have already set up across NE Oklahoma and Benton County. Another band of heavy snow may develop in the River Valley over the Ouachita Mts.

Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for all of NW Arkansas, eastern Oklahoma, and the River Valley. SW Missouri is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory. Both alerts will expire 6PM CST Monday night.

Current Weather Alerts

A Winter Storm Warning in effect for the entire region until Monday afternoon.

Winter weather alerts as of 7:30PM CST Sunday, February 14.

Besides the winter storm warnings, the entire region (except Scott County) is under a Wind Chill Warning until 6AM Tuesday, February 16.

Wind chill warnings as of 7:30PM CST Sunday, February 14, 2021

A wind chill warning means dangerous cold weather is expected. Very cold air and strong winds means frostbite and hypothermia could occur within minutes. Limit time outside, dress in layers, and cover up exposed skin. The combination of cold temperatures and wind will lead to wind chills -15°F to -25°F.

Wind chill advisories as of 7:30PM CST Sunday, February 14 2021.

Scott County is under a wind chill advisory until 9AM Tuesday morning as wind chill temperatures will be between 0°F to -10°F.

Timing

Another round of snow is expected to move into NW Arkansas and the River Valley overnight Sunday. We anticipate another 2-4″ of snow overnight tonight.

We may see another break early Monday morning before a third & final round of snow showers pushes through the region. Everything will move out by late morning/early afternoon Monday.

Snowfall Totals (includes snow already on the ground)

Widespread 4-8″ of snow is expected. The highest amounts are forecasted to be in NW Arkansas where banding occurs, and the higher elevations of the River Valley. Some localized areas may see higher amounts than 8″.

Impacts

Significant impacts are expected across NW Arkansas, the River Valley, eastern Oklahoma, and SW Missouri.

TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGE during the storm. ACCIDENTS ARE ALREADY BEING REPORTED THROUGHOUT THE AREA.

Heavy, blowing snow will reduce visibility quickly. Stranded drivers during the storm and immediately after as temperature drop to very dangerous numbers (including below zero) are a major concern.

Sporadic power outages will be possible. If you have a generator and need to use it, make sure you place it outside in a well ventilated area to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Please check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, as dangerously cold temperatures will be around during and after the storm.

Bring all pets inside! Besides the snowfall, below-zero temperatures and wind chills from -10°F to -25°F will make it dangerous for them to be outside.

Protect your pipes by keeping the faucets dripping. This prevents the water from sitting in the pipes and freezing up.

Stay Updated and Connected!

