Weather Blog: The Full Buck Moon rises tonight!

Hey, all you astronomy lovers! A full moon will be rising in the night sky tonight and the viewing conditions are looking good.

The Full Buck Moon will brighten up the night sky across NW Arkansas and the River Valley with full illumination occurring at 9:37 P.M. CDT. Moonrise is at 8:40 P.M. CDT Friday night and moonset will occur at 6:36 A.M. CDT Saturday morning

Viewing conditions are expected to be really good with only a few high clouds sticking around once the sun goes down. However, it will be really muggy outside as temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s overnight into Saturday.

July’s full moon gets its nickname because this is the time of year when the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full growth mode according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Bucks grow a new set of antlers each year and they are usually larger than the previous year’s set.

Some other nicknames for the July full moon include the Feather Moutling Moon (Cree), the Berry Moon (Anishinaabe), the Raspberry Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe), and the Salmon Moon.

The next full moon is scheduled for Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Be sure to send all your Buck Moon photos to weather@knwa.com!