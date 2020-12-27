Weather Blog: The Full Cold Moon Rises Tuesday Night!

Full moon over Arkansas. Image: Charles Peek

A full moon will appear in the sky Tuesday night, reaching peak illumination around 9:30 P.M. CST, completing a consistent 29.5 day journey around our planet.

This full moon is known as the Cold Moon according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac and space.com, which comes from a Mohawk name that signifies the cold typically experienced during this time of year.

Full moon on a clear night. Image Country Living Magazine

As with many other full moons, this one has several nicknames.

This is because different full moon names were passed down generation to generation from Native American tribes, colonial tribes, and other civilizations.

So, the full moon’s nickname will depend on which civilization or tribe you use.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac lists other nicknames for this month’s full moon (and the associated civilization) as the following: Drift Clearing Moon (Cree), Frost Exploding Trees Moon (Cree), Moon of the Popping Trees (Oglala), Hoar Frost Moon (Cree), Snow Moon (Haida, Cherokee), and Winter Maker Moon (Western Abenaki).

Full moon over a forest during the winter. Image: Robson Machado

December’s full moon is also known as the Long Night Moon (Mohican) since it rose near the Winter Solstice (the longest night of the year).

If you are hoping to catch a glimpse of the “Cold Moon” Tuesday night, you won’t want to stay in Northwest Arkansas or the River Valley. A cold front will bring rain & thunderstorms to the area, obscuring the view.

The EURO model showing clouds and rain moving into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Tuesday night.

The next full moon after Tuesday night will be on January 28, 2021 and nicknamed the “Wolf Full Moon“.