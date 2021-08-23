Weather Blog: Hottest weather of the year expected, triple-digit highs expected for some

The hottest weather of the summer is here for NW Arkansas and the River Valley. The high temperature in Fort Smith, Arkansas already hit the century mark on Monday, August 23, and is expected to hit it again over the next few days.

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern for the next couple of days. With the jet stream well to our north, this allows the summertime heat and humidity to really take hold across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.





Daytime highs in Northwest Arkansas will be in the mid-90s from Tuesday to Thursday with triple-digit air temperatures expected for Fort Smith, Arkansas for at least Tuesday and Wednesday.

Adding in the humidity, the heat index (or feels-like) temperature will be well into the triple digits. Heat advisories will likely be issued across the region over the next few days, signifying the dangerous heat if you do not take the proper precautions.

Forecast models are calling for Northwest Arkansas to be right below or at the threshold for heat advisories (which is 105°F). Meanwhile, Fort Smith and the River Valley is expected to be approaching 110°F in some spots. If the heat index reaches 110°F or more for at least 3-hours, excessive heat warnings may be issued.





With the hot weather sticking around for a few days, keep in mind it is important to drink plenty of water and limit strenuous activity outside.

Try to take breaks as often as possible and in the shade to cool down faster. Finally, don’t forget to check on the elderly AND to look before you lock your car. Don’t leave kids or pets in your car, even with the AC on. It can be really difficult for some cars to keep up when temperatures are this warm.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the main concerns during hot weather. Here are some of the signs and symptoms to look out for when it comes to heat illness.

The heat and humidity will begin to lessen as we get closer to the weekend. Stay tuned for the latest forecast details from your NWA Weather Authority