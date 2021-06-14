Weather Blog: Tropical Depression 2 forms off NC coast, forecasted to become Bill Monday evening

Tropical Depression 2 forms in the Atlantic. Expected to become Bill Monday night.

The Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t peak until late August and early September, but the tropics are already heating up.

Tropical depression 2 formed in the Atlantic off the North Carolina coast Monday morning. As of the 4 PM CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the center of low pressure was located 200 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Infrared satellite image of tropical depression 2 on June 14 2021.

The latest NHC track keeps the storm out at sea as it continues to move to the northeast at 18 mph. Tropical depression 2 is expected to become a tropical storm overnight Monday into Tuesday.

If the storm intensifies and sustained winds reach 39 MPH or greater to become a tropical storm, it will be called Bill.



Latest NHC advisory for Tropical Depression 2 and forecasted track as of 5 PM CDT June 14, 2021. Click on the image to enlarge.

In addition to tropical depression 2, the NHC is monitoring two other areas for potential tropical development.

An area of low pressure will move north from the Yucatan Peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico and a more favorable environment for storms. The NHC is giving the storm system a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Another area of interest is located just off the coast of Africa. A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa and has a low chance (20%) of development over the next 5 days.



5-day tropical outlooks from the NHC as of 5 PM CDT June 14. Click on image to enlarge.

Looking at the 2021 Atlantic hurricane name list, tropical depression 2 will receive the name Bill if it becomes a tropical storm. If the area in the Gulf of Mexico becomes a tropical storm, it will be called Claudette. Subtropical storm Ana formed in the open Atlantic back in mid-May.

The Atlantic hurricane season continues through November 30. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the tropics from your Weather Authority team!