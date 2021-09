FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - 7 years ago, on September 12th, Vietnam veteran and Sebastian County Deputy, David Jackson, was murdered and it’s a case that remains to be solved.

“The person who killed him is out in our community right now. They could be standing next to you at the grocery store, pumping gas at the gas pump next to you, and that is just not acceptable,” said Wesley Jackson.