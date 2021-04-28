Weather Blog: Update on tonight’s flash flooding/severe threat

After a very stormy Wednesday morning, more showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning in NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

Flash Flooding Potential

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed the entire area under a level 3/4 (moderate) risk for excessive rainfall. A moderate risk means numerous flash floods are possible in areas where the heaviest rainfall occurs.

WPC Day 1 Excessive Rainfall outlook for Wednesday, April 28.

Several water rescues occurred in Benton county this morning after drivers were caught in floodwaters. Please do not drive into floods. Always TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

Severe Weather Outlook

A level 2/5 (slight) risk has been issued for the entire region for tonight.

All severe modes are on the table with damaging straight-line winds and large hail as the main threats. A low, but not zero tornado threat extends across most of the area.





Day 1 individual severe weather threats across NW Arkansas and the River Valley for Wednesday night as of 3 PM Wednesday, April 28.

Timing:

The timing for these storms will be now until 10 AM Thursday. After receiving several inches of rain this morning, an additional 1-3″ (locally higher) may be possible in some spots.

HRRR model run showing rain and thunderstorms moving through the region Wednesday night & Thursday morning.

There is uncertainty in the exact location of the heavy rain, but models are showing the River Valley will likely receive more rain than Northwest Arkansas.

