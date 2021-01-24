Weather Blog: UPDATE – Severe Weather Potential For Overnight Sunday Into Monday Morning!

A severe weather potential still exists for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley for overnight Sunday into Monday morning (January 24-25).

Majority of the region is under a level 1 (marginal) risk for isolated storms producing severe weather. There is a slightly higher chance of seeing strong/severe storms in the River Valley compared to Northwest Arkansas.

SPC Day 1 Convective Outlook for NW Arkansas & River Valley region. Timing: Sunday AM – Monday AM

In terms of timing, showers and a few thunderstorms will begin moving into the region during the evening hours Sunday and become more widespread overnight.

GRAF 4km model showing timing of showers and thunderstorms. Note: small details in the forecast may change over time.

Currently, the strongest storms are expected between 3 AM – 7 AM (Monday morning commute), so be sure to give yourself extra time if you need to travel tomorrow morning. The main threats with these storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, large hail, and damaging winds.

Breakdown of individual severe threats for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Valid Sun AM- Mon AM

As shown in the breakdown graphic above, there is also a very low (but not zero) tornado threat.

Since the greatest severe weather chance will be overnight, it’s important to make sure you have your phone so you can get weather alerts should any be issued by the National Weather Service.

You can also get updates on the forecast through the NWA Weather Authority app and by following the NWA Weather Authority team on social media!