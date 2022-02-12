Love is in the air and it looks like Mother Nature will be showing us some this year. Valentine’s Day weekend will start off cold and blustery today, but the 60s return by Monday afternoon!

Today (Saturday) will be the coldest day of the weekend. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing in Northwest Arkansas by lunchtime with our highs in the mid-upper 30s. The River Valley will get above freezing shortly after sunrise and will hit the low-40s in the afternoon.

Temperature (top line) and wind chill (bottom line) forecast for Northwest Arkansas on Saturday, February 12 2022.

Temperature (top line) and wind chill (bottom line) forecast for the River Valley on Saturday, February 12 2022. Click images to enlarge.

However, sustained winds between 10 – 20 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH throughout the day will make it feel a lot chillier. In fact, the wind chill is not expected to get above freezing at all in Northwest Arkansas later today. The River Valley will reach the mid-30s, but still very chilly for mid-February standards.

The good news is the clouds will move out as the day progresses so we will literally end Saturday afternoon on a brighter note.

Forecast for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Saturday, February 12 2022.

Saturday night will feature a mainly clear sky, especially after midnight. However, the chilly afternoon temperatures mean it will be easier for the overnight temperatures to be cold. Overnight lows Saturday night will be in the 20s for everyone in the entire Northwest Arkansas and River Valley region. On a positive note, the winds will begin to temporarily calm down as we move into Saturday evening so there will be a minimal wind chill.

Expected overnight low temperatures in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley for Saturday, February 12 2022.

We will be putting the “Sun” in Sunday this weekend. Except for a few high clouds in the morning and afternoon, Super Bowl Sunday will be slightly below-average in the temperature department. Northwest Arkansas will see highs in the upper-40s with low-50s expected in the River Valley Sunday afternoon. The breezy conditions will return Sunday morning and stick around during the afternoon. Similar to Saturday, the winds will begin to calm down during the evening hours and overnight into Monday.

Expected high temperatures for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Sunday, February 13 2022.

Alright, all you Love Birds! There is no reason not to get outside this year on Valentine’s Day. Still need a Valentine for this year, no problem. You can make Mother Nature your Valentine because we will have BEAUTIFUL weather across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Nothing but sunshine is expected across the sky Monday with afternoon temperatures in the 60s! It will be a little bit breezy, but the southerly component of the wind means only warm air is moving in.

While temperatures in the 60s all day would truly make this the best Valentine’s Day ever, we will still see fluctuations throughout the day. Here is Monday’s forecast broken down to help you plan the best Valentine’s Day date ever.

Have a great weekend and Valentine’s Day!