Weather Blog: Valentine’s Day Weekend Forecast

Love is in the air and Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. You’re going to want to keep your dinner plans inside this year. Arctic air will invade the NW Arkansas and the River Valley. Wind chills will be in the single digits for many, if not below zero. Plus, we are track

Friday will bring a break from the snowy and icy weather. However, daytime highs in Northwest Arkansas will still below freezing. Some parts of the River Valley may hit the freezing mark.

Friday night will be a chilly one with low temperatures across the region in the teens. When you factor in the wind chill, you get single digits and that’s not the coldest we get.

An upper level system may bring some flurries to parts of NW Arkansas in the morning on Saturday. A few in the higher elevations may be lucky enough to get a dusting, otherwise just a few flakes are expected.

Saturday afternoon will consist of a mostly cloudy sky but is expected to be colder in the temperature department. Daytime highs in NW Arkansas will be around the low 20s, higher elevations may not get out of the teens. As of Thursday night, the River Valley is looking at highs in the mid-upper 20s.

Saturday night will be cold! Nighttime temperatures in NW Arkansas are expected to drop into the single digits with wind chills near or below zero. The forecast for the River Valley has temperatures dropping into the low teens with single digit wind chills.

Sunday is the big day (Valentine’s Day speaking and weather-wise). Daytime highs will be very cold with NW Arkansas not getting close to the teens, the River Valley may be lucky enough to touch 20°F. Sunday is also when our next storm system arrives.

With temperatures being so low, there is high confidence we will see snowfall from this event. However, as of the Thursday night before, it is too early to give exact accumulation amounts. Confidence is increasing though in a significant impactful storm. Sunday’s storm will also bring the possibility of blowing snow as sustained winds may be between 10-20mph.

Since temperatures are very low, this will be a very light, fluffy snow (not great for snowballs unfortunately). While this will make the snow very easy brush off cars and trucks, it means it’s also easy for the wind to blow it around.

While this year won’t be the best to have outdoor dates, the cold weather provides a nice excuse to stay close to your Valentine this year.

Stay tune with your NWA Weather Authority team for the latest updates on the forecast over the weekend.