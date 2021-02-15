Weather Blog: Viewing Area Snow Totals from Winter Storm (Feb 14-15)

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Forecasts

NW Arkansas 7 Day Forecast

NW Arkansas 7 Day Forecast

NW Arkansas 7 Day Forecast

River Valley 7 Forecast

River Valley 7 Forecast

Here are some of the photos and the reported totals from the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa.

BarryMcDonald
Rocky Comfort- 4.7″Monett- 4.3″
Goodman- 4.5″Cassville- 3.8″
Tiff City- 4.0″Shell Knob- 3.5″
Pineville- 2.0″Washburn- 3.0″
Purdy- 1.9″
Missouri Viewing Area Snow Totals
BentonCarrollCrawfordFranklinMadisonSebastianWashingtonBooneNewton
Lowell- 5.0″Holiday Island- 5.5″Dora- 5.0″Cass- 7.0″Aurora- 5.0″Greenwood- 6.5″Black Oak- 6.0″Harrison- 7.0″Jasper- 3.0″
Bentonville- 5.0″Beaver- 5.4″Mulberry- 4.8″Watalula- 5.5″Huntsville- 5.0″Fort Smith- 5.0″Drake Field- 4.5″Lead Hill- 4.0″Murray- 2.0″
Rogers- 4.0″Kibler- 4.0″Ozark- 4.0″Crosses- 4.5″SE Greenwood- 4.0″Prairie Grove- 4.0″Mount Sherman- 2.0″
Bella Vista- 3.5″Figure Five- 3.8″Farmington- 2.5″
Hiwasse- 3.0″Furry- 3.5″
Decatur- 2.2″Alma- 3.3″
Arkansas Viewing Area Snow Totals
AdairLe FloreSequoyah
Ballard- 3.7″Howe- 5.5″Sallisaw- 6.0″
Oklahoma Viewing Area Snow Totals

Northwest Arkansas

  • Canvas Mountain in Fayetteville- Lesa Otten
  • Avoca, AR- Gerardo Linqui
  • Lake Rayburn in Bella Vista- Mellenlbs
  • Downtown Siloam Springs- Suzanne Fleming
  • Frozen Bubbles- Amanda Tieaskie
  • Newton Co.- Les Murphy
  • Dogs in the Snow- Angela Dooly
  • Spring Valley- William Bradford
  • The Invisible Frozen Man- Keith Parnell
  • Little Girl Rides Scooter- Amy McMasters
  • Boston- Amanda Pitts
  • Bentonville- Belinda Carter
  • Icicles in West Fork- Teresa Tedford
  • Rogers- LeAnda Heffner
  • Cattle Discussing Weather Forecast- JoAnn LaVoice Traw
  • Lake Sequoyah- Desma Hurley
  • Lilly Playing in the Snow- Cindy Bailey

River Valley

  • Birds Eating in the Sallisaw Snow- Tina Marie Thurman
  • Snowy Van Buren- Old Town Van Buren
  • Greenwood- Zachary Hall
  • Fort Smith Snow- Benjamin Bandimere

Feel free to continue to send us you photos from this even to weather@knwa.com !!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Weather Visits

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter