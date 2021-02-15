Weather Blog: Viewing Area Snow Totals from Winter Storm (Feb 14-15)
Here are some of the photos and the reported totals from the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa.
|Barry
|McDonald
|Rocky Comfort- 4.7″
|Monett- 4.3″
|Goodman- 4.5″
|Cassville- 3.8″
|Tiff City- 4.0″
|Shell Knob- 3.5″
|Pineville- 2.0″
|Washburn- 3.0″
|Purdy- 1.9″
|Benton
|Carroll
|Crawford
|Franklin
|Madison
|Sebastian
|Washington
|Boone
|Newton
|Lowell- 5.0″
|Holiday Island- 5.5″
|Dora- 5.0″
|Cass- 7.0″
|Aurora- 5.0″
|Greenwood- 6.5″
|Black Oak- 6.0″
|Harrison- 7.0″
|Jasper- 3.0″
|Bentonville- 5.0″
|Beaver- 5.4″
|Mulberry- 4.8″
|Watalula- 5.5″
|Huntsville- 5.0″
|Fort Smith- 5.0″
|Drake Field- 4.5″
|Lead Hill- 4.0″
|Murray- 2.0″
|Rogers- 4.0″
|Kibler- 4.0″
|Ozark- 4.0″
|Crosses- 4.5″
|SE Greenwood- 4.0″
|Prairie Grove- 4.0″
|Mount Sherman- 2.0″
|Bella Vista- 3.5″
|Figure Five- 3.8″
|Farmington- 2.5″
|Hiwasse- 3.0″
|Furry- 3.5″
|Decatur- 2.2″
|Alma- 3.3″
|Adair
|Le Flore
|Sequoyah
|Ballard- 3.7″
|Howe- 5.5″
|Sallisaw- 6.0″
Northwest Arkansas
River Valley
Feel free to continue to send us you photos from this even to weather@knwa.com !!