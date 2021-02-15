Weather Blog: Viewing Area Snow Totals from Winter Storm (Feb 14-15)

Here are some of the photos and the reported totals from the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa.

Barry McDonald Rocky Comfort- 4.7″ Monett- 4.3″ Goodman- 4.5″ Cassville- 3.8″ Tiff City- 4.0″ Shell Knob- 3.5″ Pineville- 2.0″ Washburn- 3.0″ Purdy- 1.9″ Missouri Viewing Area Snow Totals

Benton Carroll Crawford Franklin Madison Sebastian Washington Boone Newton Lowell- 5.0″ Holiday Island- 5.5″ Dora- 5.0″ Cass- 7.0″ Aurora- 5.0″ Greenwood- 6.5″ Black Oak- 6.0″ Harrison- 7.0″ Jasper- 3.0″ Bentonville- 5.0″ Beaver- 5.4″ Mulberry- 4.8″ Watalula- 5.5″ Huntsville- 5.0″ Fort Smith- 5.0″ Drake Field- 4.5″ Lead Hill- 4.0″ Murray- 2.0″ Rogers- 4.0″ Kibler- 4.0″ Ozark- 4.0″ Crosses- 4.5″ SE Greenwood- 4.0″ Prairie Grove- 4.0″ Mount Sherman- 2.0″ Bella Vista- 3.5″ Figure Five- 3.8″ Farmington- 2.5″ Hiwasse- 3.0″ Furry- 3.5″ Decatur- 2.2″ Alma- 3.3″ Arkansas Viewing Area Snow Totals

Adair Le Flore Sequoyah Ballard- 3.7″ Howe- 5.5″ Sallisaw- 6.0″ Oklahoma Viewing Area Snow Totals

Northwest Arkansas

Canvas Mountain in Fayetteville- Lesa Otten

Avoca, AR- Gerardo Linqui

Lake Rayburn in Bella Vista- Mellenlbs

Downtown Siloam Springs- Suzanne Fleming

Frozen Bubbles- Amanda Tieaskie

Newton Co.- Les Murphy

Dogs in the Snow- Angela Dooly

Spring Valley- William Bradford

The Invisible Frozen Man- Keith Parnell

Little Girl Rides Scooter- Amy McMasters

Boston- Amanda Pitts

Bentonville- Belinda Carter

Icicles in West Fork- Teresa Tedford

Rogers- LeAnda Heffner

Cattle Discussing Weather Forecast- JoAnn LaVoice Traw

Lake Sequoyah- Desma Hurley

Lilly Playing in the Snow- Cindy Bailey

River Valley

Birds Eating in the Sallisaw Snow- Tina Marie Thurman

Snowy Van Buren- Old Town Van Buren

Greenwood- Zachary Hall

Fort Smith Snow- Benjamin Bandimere

Feel free to continue to send us you photos from this even to weather@knwa.com !!