Weather Blog: Washington County Residents – Find Out If You Live In A Flood Plain!

Washington County, Arkansas residents can now review Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMS) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to the FEMA Press Release, residents and business owners in Elm Springs, Elkins, Farmington, Fayetteville, Greenland, Johnson, Springdale, West Fork, Tontitown, Winslow, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Goshen, and other areas of Washington County will be able review their local flood risk and potential future flood insurance requirements.

Flooding in Siloam Springs on November 27 2015. Image: LaKrisha Rogers

FEMA Region 6 (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico) Administrator Tony Robinson says, “Flooding is not restricted to coastal communities; where it can rain, it can flood.

Viewer video of flooding in Mountainburg, Arkansas on August 10 2019.

FEMA says the maps can serve numerous purposes, including defining Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs) and set flood insurance rates. SFHAs are areas that are highly prone to flooding. Residents can use this information for making decisions related to building, development, and flood insurance.

Remember, flooding can happen anywhere and may occur outside areas designated as a highly vulnerable area.

Accessing The Flood Maps

To review the preliminary flood maps, visit your local floodplain administrator (FPA). A FEMA Map Specialist can help identify your community FPA. Specialists are available by telephone at 1-877-FEMA-MAP (1-877-336-2627) or by email at FEMAMapSpecialist@riskmapcds.com.

The preliminary maps may also be viewed online: The Flood Map Changes Viewer at http://msc.fema.gov/fmcv. The FEMA Map Service Center at http://msc.fema.gov/portal.

For more information about the flood maps: Use a live chat service about flood maps at http://go.usa.gov/r6C (just click on the “Live Chat” icon). Contact a FEMA Map Specialist by telephone at 1-877-FEMA-MAP (1-877-336-2627) or by email at FEMAMapSpecialist@riskmapcds.com.

Most homeowners insurance policies do not cover flood damage. There are cost-saving options available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone. Learn more about your flood insurance options by talking with your insurance agent or visiting https://www.floodsmart.gov.