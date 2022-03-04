Hope you were able to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather this past week because changes are on the way.

A strong storm system will bring the potential for severe weather Sunday evening as a cold front moves into the region. There are actually two systems this weekend, but the first one will bring just some general scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. NO SEVERE WEATHER IS EXPECTED SATURDAY.

The cold front associated with Saturday’s system will try to push through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning but will stall out over our area. As the upper-level energy for Sunday night’s storms moves in, the stalled front will begin to lift northwards into Missouri. This will bring warm temperatures and low-level moisture into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Sunday afternoon.

To the west, a dryline (a boundary between dry air and moist air) will develop in Oklahoma. Storms will begin to fire up along the dryline as it moves into Arkansas. The center of low pressure will pass just to the northwest, providing the necessary upper-level dynamics and wind shear (changing of wind speed and/or direction with height) for storms to rotate.

Day 3 severe weather risk for Northwest Arkansas and River Valley from the Storm Prediction Center. Updated: 7:30 P.M. CST Friday, March 4, 2022.

The latest Day 3 Severe Weather Risk from the Storm Prediction Center has the majority of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley under a level 2/5 (slight) risk for storms Sunday night.

IBM GRAF model showing storms across Northwest Arkansas and River Valley Sunday, March 6, 2022. Updated: 7:30 P.M. CST Friday, March 4, 2022.

There may be some showers around sunrise Sunday morning, but these WILL NOT BE SEVERE. The current expected timing for severe storms in our area is 7 P.M. CST Sunday – 2 A.M. CST Monday. The majority of the storms will depart the viewing area to the east by midnight Sunday night.

Individual severe weather threats for Sunday, March 6 night in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. Update: 7:30 PM CST Friday, March 4, 2022.

In terms of individual severe weather threats, all threats will be on the table. Storms will have the potential to produce damaging straight-line wind gusts over 58 MPH, quarter-size hail or larger, and a few isolated tornadoes.

Flash flooding is also a concern with widespread 1-2″ of rain possible Sunday night, locally higher. Heavy rain from thunderstorms could lead to scattered flooding across the region.

Weather Prediction Center Excessive Rainfall Outlook for Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Updated: 7:30 P.M. CST Friday, March 6, 2022.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) highlighted Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley for possible scattered flash flooding Sunday night.

There is still some uncertainty in the forecast and some details may change, including the level of instability/thunderstorm fuel available and the timing of storms. Stay tuned for the latest updates from your NWA Weather Authority team! You can stay up to date by following us on social media, on-air, and online for your latest forecast.