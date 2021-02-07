Weather Blog: Weather History On Past Super Bowls

Super Bowl 55 is finally here, and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs ready to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the game this year is being played in the Sunshine State in Tampa Bay, the weather wasn’t always cooperative for the NFL’s biggest game.

Just 3 years ago at Super Bowl 52, we saw one of the records broken for coldest Super Bowl played indoors. Good thing it was inside because the actual air temperature was only 2°F! Take the wind chill into account and you had below-zero temperatures in Minneapolis.

In terms of games that were played outside, Super Bowl 6 in New Orleans, LA saw temperatures in the upper 30s at kickoff.

Florida may be known as the “Sunshine State”, but Mother Nature had other plans for Super Bowl 41. Miami International Airport received 0.92″ of rain during the game, making it the rainiest Super Bowl on record.

Right after we saw the the coldest outdoor Super Bowl on record, Super Bowl 7 took the title for the warmest Super Bowl on record with a kickoff temperature of 84°F.

Returning to the East Coast, Super Bowl 23 at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, FL was the windiest Super Bowl so far. Miami saw sustained winds between 15-20mph with gusts up to 25mph during the game.

Doesn’t look like we will be breaking any weather records this year. With the exception of a few high clouds, Tampa will be in the 60s during the game.