Weather Blog: Wednesday Midday Update On Today’s Severe Potential

Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are still under a severe weather threat for this afternoon (Wednesday, March 17). All hazards (damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes) are on the table.

A strong low pressure system is moving across Oklahoma and moving towards Northwest Arkansas and could bring more thunderstorms across our area this afternoon. Behind the low, cold air is wrapping around (due to the counter clockwise circulation) and bringing snow to parts of the Texas Panhandle.

Latest Storm Prediction Center (SPC) Risk

SPC Day 1 Convective Outlook as of 11:30AM CST. Valid until 3:00PM CDT Wednesday, March 17.

The 11:30AM CDT update to the Day 1 Convective Outlook from the has shifted the enhanced risk (level 3/5) farther north and west into portions of the following counties in Arkansas: Benton (east of I-49), Carroll, Boone, far NW Washington, most of Madison, and Newton. Barry and McDonald (east of I-49) County in SW Missouri is also in the enhanced risk.

A slight risk (level 2/5) is in effect for the areas highlighted in yellow (including Colcord, Siloam Springs, Fayetteville, Winslow, Mountainburg, Fort Smith, Clarksville, Booneville, and Waldron).

Western Sequoyah and Le Flore Counties in Oklahoma are under a marginal risk (level 1/5).

There is still a low-medium threat for a few isolated tornadoes in the NW Arkansas/River Valley region. Damaging straight-line winds are also in the low-medium category. There is a medium-high risk for large, damaging hail (especially along the AR-MO border).

Please do not focus on the boundaries of the risks! While the severe weather risk is generally higher the farther east you go, everyone in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley needs to remain weather aware!

Timing

As of 12:30AM CDT, models are showing the best time for thunderstorm activity is between 12:30PM – 6:00PM. Afterwards, we expect a break in the precipitation with a few isolated storms possible during the late evening.

On the backside of the low, cold air may bring in some wintry mix, especially to the higher elevations, for Thursday morning. All the precipitation is expected to move out of the area completely by Thursday afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time.

Don’t Be Scared, Just Prepare!

While the threat of severe weather can be extremely frightening, remember to remain calm and watch the sky. Now is the time prepare for possible severe weather, before the storms arrive.

Have your safety plan in place and know where to go if a warning is issued. Be sure to watch the weather throughout the afternoon and have at least 3 ways to receive weather alerts.

Stay with your NWA Weather Authority team for the latest updates throughout the day.