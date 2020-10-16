Weather Blog: Why Is Your Tire Pressure Sensor Going Off?

October is known for pumpkins, colorful fall leaves, and Halloween costumes as we head closer to winter. However, you may notice your tires looking a little more flat on the chiller mornings.

Have you ever wondered why your tire pressure light always comes on easier this time of year? Well, we have to go back to science class and the ideal gas law for our answer. According to this law, the pressure of a gas (p) is dependent on the following variables: the number of gas molecules you have (n), the volume of the container the gas is in (V), a gas constant-term known as R, and the temperature of the gas (T).

The Ideal Gas Law equation says pressure (P) multiplied by volume (V) is equal to the number of molecules (n) multiplied by the constant R and temperature (T). If you do not change the volume and the number of gas molecules (R does not change by default) in the container, then pressure will drop as the temperature goes down. If temperature goes up, pressure will go up as well in order to keep both sides of this equation equal to each other. Credit: studylib.com

So what does this have to do with your car tires? Well, the volume inside your tires does not change and if you have no leaks, this means the number of air molecules will stay the same too. Without a heat source, the air within your tires will be the same temperature as the air outside. Therefore, as the temperature outside drops, the temperature of the air inside your tire drops too. This will cause your tire pressure to fall.

Not sure how much air to put in your tires? Look at the front driver’s side of the car for a manufacturing sticker. There, you will see the recommended air pressure for tires on your car. Make sure you put the same air pressure in all four tires or it could impact your car’s balance and alignment.

To find out which mornings will be the coldest, stay tuned to your NWA Weather Authority on our free NWA Weather Authority app and by following us on social media.