Weather Blog: Wildfires Scorch The Western U.S.

Members of a San Benito Monterey Cal Fire crew take drip torches to ignite a controlled burn as they fight the Creek Fire along state Highway 168, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Shaver Lake, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Every year, millions of acres are burned across the United States due to wildfires and 2020 is no exception. As of September 10, over 5.2 million acres have burned this year since January 1.

Wildfire smoke creating a hazy sky in Bonney Lake, WA. Photo: Patrick Wright

Currently, the three largest fires are located in California. The August Complex Fire is currently the largest fire, burning 491,239 acres of the Mendocino and Shasta-Trinity National Forests (located about 2.5 hours northwest of the state’s capital Sacramento, CA). Currently, the fire is only 25% contained.

The second largest fire is known as the SCU Lightning Complex Fire burned 396,624 acres outside of San Francisco and is currently 98% contained. The third largest active wildfire currently is the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which scorched 363,220 acres of land and is 95% contained.

Firefighters watch the Bear Fire approach in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Perhaps the most known fire currently active is the Creek Fire, located 45-miles northeast of Fresno, California. As of latest update (09/11/2020), 175,893 acres have been scorched with 369 structures destroyed and 12 buildings damaged. Crews currently have the Creek Fire 6% contained.

Firefighter Ricardo Gomez, of a San Benito Monterey Cal Fire crew, sets a controlled burn with a drip torch while fighting the Creek Fire, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Shaver Lake, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A firefighter runs along state Highway 168 with a flare as part of a controlled burn to fight the Creek Fire, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Shaver Lake, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

An upper level ridge of high pressure lead to the infamous Diablo and Santa Ana winds. These down sloping winds from the Sierra Nevada not only increase in temperature as they flow down the mountains, but become drier as well. Add dry vegetation to the equation and you get a perfect mixture to start wildfires.

Burnt vegetation remains after the El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa, Calif., scorched more than 8,500 acres on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. A couple’s plan to reveal their baby’s gender went up not in blue or pink smoke but in flames when the device they used sparked a wildfire east of Los Angeles. The fire started Saturday morning in dry grasses at El Dorado Ranch Park, a rugged natural area in the city of Yucaipa. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

It is important to note that majority of wildfires are caused by humans (about 90%). If you are camping and start a fire, be sure to follow all the safety guidelines.