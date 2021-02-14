Weather Blog: Wind Chill Warning Issued Until 6AM Tuesday

Weather Blog

A Wind Chill Warning Has Been Issued For NW Arkansas & The River Valley Until 6AM CST Tuesday, February 16

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Weather Service in Tulsa, OK has issued a Wind Chill Warning for NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

A wind chill warning means dangerous cold weather is expected. Very cold air and strong winds means frostbite and hypothermia could occur within minutes. Limit time outside, dress in layers, and cover up exposed skin.

The combination of cold temperatures and wind will lead to wind chills -10°F to -25°F. During this time, remember the 4 P’s!

For more cold weather safety tips, check out our Cold Weather Safety Tips blog here.

Keep it here with your Weather Authority team for the latest updates!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers