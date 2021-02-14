Weather Blog: Wind Chill Warning Issued Until 6AM Tuesday

A Wind Chill Warning Has Been Issued For NW Arkansas & The River Valley Until 6AM CST Tuesday, February 16

The National Weather Service in Tulsa, OK has issued a Wind Chill Warning for NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

A wind chill warning means dangerous cold weather is expected. Very cold air and strong winds means frostbite and hypothermia could occur within minutes. Limit time outside, dress in layers, and cover up exposed skin.

The combination of cold temperatures and wind will lead to wind chills -10°F to -25°F. During this time, remember the 4 P’s!

For more cold weather safety tips, check out our Cold Weather Safety Tips blog here.

Keep it here with your Weather Authority team for the latest updates!