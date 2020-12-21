Weather Blog: Winter Is Officially Here!

Happy winter everyone! Today is the first official day of the winter season as the annual winter solstice occurred this morning at 4:02 A.M. CST.

The winter solstice is marked by when the sun is directly over the Tropic Of Capricorn in the southern hemisphere. Probably more well-known is the winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year for the northern hemisphere, while it is the longest day in the southern hemisphere.

Winter in the northern hemisphere will last until the sun is directly over the equator again on the Spring Equinox, which occurs at 4:37 A.M. CDT on Saturday, March 20, 2021.