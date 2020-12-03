Weather Blog: Winter Storm Drops Snow In Northwest Arkansas

Snow At Buffalo Lookout Tower on December 3 2020. Image by Brian Emfinger

Radar loop of Northwest Arkansas from 5 PM Wednesday December 2 – 3 AM Thursday December 3.
The radar detected snowfall (shown as white) over the higher elevations of Northwest Arkansas.

A winter storm brought snow the parts of Northwest Arkansas as it moved across the area on Wednesday, December 2 2020 and lasted until the morning hours of Thursday.

While those of us located in the lower elevations (near and west of I-49) just got a cold soaking rain, the higher elevations (above 2,000 feet) saw the flakes flying last night and into this morning.

Accumulation was not much at all. Official National Weather Service storm reports (screenshots below) show a range of only 0.5″-1.5″ across the area.

Still, it was enough for Mother Nature to provide some amazing views in the mountains.

  • Drone shot from Buffalo Look Out. Image: Brain Emfinger
  • Dusting on the back deck. Image by Marysia Jastrzebski.
  • Ariel shot of Buffalo Lookout tower from Brian Emfinger
  • Snow covers the car in Jasper. Image by Cody Hudson
  • Snow At Buffalo Lookout Tower on December 3 2020. Image by Brian Emfinger

Thank you to everyone for sending their winter pictures to us! If you would like to send us a picture, be sure to download our FREE NWA Weather Authority app and click on the submit photos/videos link or send us an email weather@knwa.com!

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers