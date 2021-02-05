Weather Blog: Winter Weather Potential For Saturday, February 6

An upper level system could bring some winter weather to our area on Saturday, February 6. As the system moves through our area, models are showing some frozen precipitation may be possible.

The precipitation is expected to arrive from west to east, starting Saturday morning after 9AM and continuing through the afternoon. Current forecast projections have all the precipitation moving out by 6-7 PM.

While there is uncertainty in the exact accumulation amounts, we think most of the area west of I-49, with the exception of the Boston mountains, will see only a few flakes to a dusting.

The I-49 corridor, including Fayetteville, Springdale, and Bentonville may receive up to 1.0″ on grassy surfaces. The higher elevations in Carroll, Madison, Newton, and Boone counties may receive over 1.0″ locally in some spots.

Areas that do not see snow will see a cold rain, some of which could be heavy at times.

Snowfall forecast for Saturday, February 6.

As the snow falls, the ground temperatures will likely be above freezing and will help limit accumulation on the roadways. However, we expect some snow to accumulate on grassy surfaces and provide an opportunity for some “Instagram Snow”. Regardless, remember to take it slow if snow is falling in your area.

