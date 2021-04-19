Weather Blog: Wintry Mix Possible For Some Tuesday (April 20). Widespread Freeze Expected Wednesday Morning (April 21).

A strong cold front will be throwing us back into winter Tuesday, April 19 in NW Arkansas and River Valley. Here is what you need to know.

Tuesday morning will start off as a typical April morning with clouds increasing after sunrise. Beginning in the late morning/early afternoon, the precipitation will move across the region from the northwest to the southeast.

18Z HRRR model run for Tuesday, April 20 2021 in NW Arkansas & the River Valley.

As the front moves through, temperatures will drop rapidly and could lead to a wintry mix in parts of NW Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations.

No major travel impacts are expected with this storm as the ground temperatures will be too warm for any significant accumulations. Elevated and grassy surfaces may receive a coating in NW Arkansas. Up to 1-inch of snow is possible in the highest terrain of the Ozarks.

The River Valley will likely see only rain as temperatures will be a little bit warmer as the front moves through, but a few snowflakes are possible in the highest elevations.

All the precipitation will move out during the late afternoon/evening hours Tuesday with a mostly clear sky setting up shop overnight into Wednesday morning. This will allow temperatures to drop to record low territory Wednesday morning, causing a big concern for farmers and gardeners.

A freeze warning has been issued for SW Missouri and parts of NW Arkansas (light blue) until 9AM Wednesday.

Freeze warning issued for light blue counties until 9AM Wednesday, April 21.

The rest of the region (including the River Valley) remains under a freeze watch until 9AM Wednesday.

Freeze watch in effect for the dark blue counties until 9AM Wednesday, April 21.

Widespread mid-upper 20s are forecasted for NW Arkansas, leading to a hard freeze (killing freeze if temperatures fall below 25°F).

Currently, we expected temperatures to drop into the upper-20s/low-30s in the River Valley, leading to a possible freeze as well.

Covering your plants at night will help hold the heat in near the ground and keep your plants from freezing.

You can use bedsheets, bath towels, plastic tarps, and blankets. Just be sure to take them off during the day once temperatures warm-up to allow your plants to enjoy the warmth of the sun.

Stay connected with your NWA Weather Authority for the latest updates. Find, like, and follow us on social media

Also, be sure to download our FREE NWA Weather Authority app for all the latest forecast updates and weather alerts in your area!