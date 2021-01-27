Weather Blog: Wolf Moon Rises Thursday, January 28

Thursday marks a monthly tradition on planet Earth, the rise of another full moon. As our moon revolves around the Earth, we see it in different phases with the phases repeating themselves every 29.5 days.

Phases of the moon. Image created by Meysam Mahooti

According to space.com, Thursday’s full moon will occur at 1:16 PM CST, but the moon will still be very bright Thursday night.

Why is the January full moon called the Full Wolf Moon? The Old Farmer’s Almanac says it is because this is when wolves were heard most often.

Wolf in the snow. Image: almanac.com

Originally, it was believed the wolves were howling because they were hungry. However, scientists now know wolves are howling for other reasons including this mainly for territory reasons and to locate other members of the pack.

Full moon from Joe Young

There are other nicknames for the January full moon from various tribes including: Center Moon (Assiniboine), Cold Moon (Cree), Frost Exploding Moon (Cree), Freeze Up Moon (Algonquin), Severe Moon (Dakota), and Hard Moon (Dakota).

The next full moon after Thursday will be on February 27 and is known as the full snow moon!

Full snow moon in February 2016. Image: @theDevilsEnemy

Want to catch a glimpse of the full moon? Viewing conditions this month are looking good with a mainly clear sky over NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

If you capture a picture of the full moon, be sure to send it to us through our NWA Weather Authority app!