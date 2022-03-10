Snow Arrives Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Confidence is high for a snowy Friday! This morning a surface low pressure system was centered near Las Vegas. This low is forecast to track toward northeast Texas on Friday bringing snow to western Arkansas. Out ahead of the snow, we will see a mild Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front moves in this evening. Northerly wind will begin to usher in cold air allowing our temps to drop into the mid to upper 20s by Friday morning.

Pockets of Heavy Snow Friday Afternoon

Lighter snow will develop over Northwest Arkansas Friday morning. This area of snow moves in after sunrise. Light snow with some light accumulation is expected through Noon. I don’t see much snow in the River Valley before Noon. By afternoon, light snow will continue over Northwest Arkansas while a burst of heavier snow develops in the River Valley. Snow continues over western Arkansas through early evening but ends shortly after sunset Friday.

Snowfall Forecast: Heaviest Over Ouachita Mountains

Here is a look at snowfall amounts as I see it this morning. On average, I believe a general one inch possibly as much as two inches of snow will fall over Northwest Arkansas.

Temperatures will be a big influence on snowfall accumulation in the River Valley. Along the Interstate 40 corridor, temperatures will slowly fall to the mid 30s by afternoon which will limit snowfall amounts. Even though the snow will be heavy at times, a dusting to one inch will fall, mainly on grassy surfaces.

Over the Ouachita Mountains and higher elevation of the River Valley, snowfall accumulation will be more significant ranging from two to four inches.

Winter Weather Advisory Northwest Arkansas Counties

TRAVEL: Slushy travel could develop over Northwest Arkansas during the day. Ground temperatures are warm and along with road surface pre-treatment should help with keeping roadways wet or slushy.

Interstate 40 and Interstate 540 corridors could get a little slushy during periods of heavy snow by afternoon Friday, but ground temps here are even warmer so much of snow will melt away from the road surface.

Ouachita Mountains could have some travels issues tomorrow afternoon so I would expect a Winter Weather Advisory to be issued for that area by tomorrow.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff will have the latest forecast on this wintry weather event coming up this afternoon beginning at 5 P.M. on KNWA.