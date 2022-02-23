Sleet and freezing rain will cause significant travel issues today through Thursday afternoon

“Here we go!” That is a common phrase I have heard over the last 24 hours as we prepare for this winter storm as it moves in this morning.

At 10:00 A.M. this Wednesday morning, sleet is already falling over the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas and roadways have already gotten slick. All of western Arkansas will be affected by the sleet this morning through the afternoon. Travel over all areas will be impacted. Only drive on this if you absolutely have to. Many of the main roads and interstates have been pre-treated but the sleet will fall heavily at times not allowing the pre-treatment to be effective, at least early on.

Winter Storm Warning for Sleet and Freezing Rain Through Thursday

Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire viewing area. This warning runs through Thursday evening. Sleet and freezing rain will be the common type of precipitation that falls from this storm system.

Today sleet will be the main precipitation type over Northwest Arkansas. Sleet will be moderate to briefly heavy at times and don’t be surprised to hear a little thunder with the heavier sleet cells moving through during the midday hours. One inch or possibly a bit more of sleet is expected across Northwest Arkansas through this afternoon.

Sleet that will mix with freezing rain is expected over the River Valley through the day. Freezing rain could become more common this afternoon. Thunder is also possible with some of the heavier precipitation moving through. Freezing rain with significant icing potential is expected over the Ouachita mountains through the event. This will create issues on the tree limbs and power lines in these areas. Power outages will be most likely in the higher elevations.

Icy Travel in the River Valley

Areas of Greatest Concern for Significant Icing

Two areas I am watching for significant icing. The Ouachita Mountains and the Boston Mountains. These higher elevation areas have the greatest potential for power outages where freezing rain could accumulate well over .75″. The River Valley is also an area that could transition to freezing rain by this afternoon. The rest of western Arkansas will have periods of freezing rain over through Thursday but lighter amounts are expected.

We will see two waves of sleet and freezing rain. One through mid-afternoon and the other comes tomorrow. Today is the heavier of the two. Tomorrow’s event will be lighter but will favor more freezing rain over the area. Ice accumulations will average around .25″ with that one.

Stay tuned as we send out updates through the day. Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff will talk more about it beginning at 5 P.M. on KNWA. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.