Friday, February 14 Morning Forecast: Cold but clear Valentine’s Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast for Friday, February 14 from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

Influence of cold sfc high pressure will begin to lessen today as southerly winds return and a warming trend begins. Temps over the weekend will see a more notable warm up, however a weak front on Saturday and potential cloud cover on Sunday could keep high temps below full potential.

Stronger wave approaches the plains on Monday with low level thermal axis quickly spreading eastward ahead of the advancing cold front. Despite early day cloud cover temps are likely to rise well above seasonal averages, especially southeast of interstate 44 where the cold front is not likely to pass until mid to late afternoon. Preceding warm advection may foster isolated showers across far E OK / western AR early Monday, otherwise precip chances will increase by Monday evening along the advancing cold front. The highest coverage of frontal precip continues to be shown east and south of the forecast area.

Cool and dry conditions are likely to prevail for several days behind the frontal passage. Good agreement amongst latest data in keeping the bulk of precip along or south of the Red River Valley through late next week. This trend warrants a notable reduction in precip chances currently offered by the national blend of models.