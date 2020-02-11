Tuesday, February 11 Morning Forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your morning forecast from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey:

Wet weather pattern of late will continue through mid-week, with a mini-break in the precip for parts of the area for a good part of today. A bit of light winter mix continues across northwest AR but radar returns have diminished significantly over the past hour. Additional rain showers continue to spread back across northwest TX however associated with deep moisture plume east of cutoff low in the northern Baja region. This will eventually spread across areas mainly south of I-40 later this morning and this afternoon.

Closed low will phase with northern stream shortwave energy moving into southern British Columbia, opening up as it moves across the southern plains Wednesday. Strengthening waa ahead of the system will spread rain back north across the remainder of the forecast area tonight and Wednesday morning. Thermal profiles are mostly supportive of rain, with the exception of some areas near the ok/ks border where a light mix of sleet or snow is possible. Given sfc temps near or even a bit above freezing any accumulation would be on elevated surfaces and thus travel impacts are not expected. As the upper wave departs wed evening precip will mostly end with another opportunity for a light winter mix, again near the ok/ks border with little if any impact expected at this time.

Shot of much colder arctic air will arrive behind this system Wednesday night with much colder and windy conditions by Thursday morning. This will be a quick, but noticeable shot of cold air with wind chills approaching zero in far northern areas by Thu morning, and daytime highs reaching only 30s in most areas. A quick warmup will arrive Friday and into the weekend, with enough moisture returning for low chance of rain showers by Sunday and Monday.