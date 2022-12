FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mothers and daughters from the National Charity League joined Dan Skoff in the Weather Lab on Dec. 1.

National Charity League is an organization that aims to bring mothers and daughters together to serve the community.

The organization has put together a drive to bring in new members.

Learn more about the group in the videos above.

If anyone is interested in becoming a member of the National League, send an email to membershipnorthwestarkansas@nclonline.org