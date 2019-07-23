Dax Clark Summer Intern Interview

Jonah Jackson is one of our production assistants behind the camera and tonight was his last night at FOX24 and KNWA. So... we just danced the show away! He's such a fun guy to work with, so we wanted to give him a proper send off.

He frequently just breaks out in dance in the studio, so Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff wanted to join in and dance up a storm with him. Jonah would easily win a Dan Skoff "Dance Off."