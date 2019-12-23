Light Up Your Neighborhood 2019: Hayward family

Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff visits the Hayward home in east Fayetteville to feature their light display.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff visited the Hayward family home to feature their light display for the 2019 Light Up Your Neighborhood contest on Tuesday, December 17th. The power happened to go out for over 1,800 Ozarks Electric customers, including the Ridgemonte View subdivision on that chilly Tuesday afternoon. Thankfully it came back on right before it got totally dark and provided “A Christmas Miracle.”

Here’s a few of the live segments with Jason and Rachel Hayward showing their musically synchronized light display.

Interview on FOX24 News at 5:30 p.m.

Interview on KNWA News at 6 p.m. with Full Weather

Final weather on KNWA News at 6 p.m. trying to stay warm by dancing.

If you have a great light display and want to show it off, enter our Light Up Your Neighborhood contest here.