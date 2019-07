9 AM UPDATE: A HIGH RISK remains for western Oklahoma and parts of Texas, BUT now the HIGH RISK has been shifted into central Oklahoma and the Enhanced Risk covers most of the NWA/RV area.

HIGH RISKS are very rare... only about 1 to 2 events for the entire year on average in the U.S. get a level 5 out of 5. The last high risk issued by the Storm Prediction Center was May 18, 2017, which was an active severe weather night for NWA. A significant tornado outbreak is looking likely out west later today, but the severe threat also includes the NWA/RV area later tonight.