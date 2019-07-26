Weather Maps

Almanac Data

Almanac Drake Field
Lows vs. Record Lows
Daily Rain Totals Since Midnight
Almanac Fort Smith
Highs & Record Highs
Daily Rain Totals Since Midnight
24hr Low Temps NWA
24hr Low Temps
Wind Gusts Since Midnight
24hr High Temps NWA
24hr High Temps
Wind Gusts Since Midnight

Precipitation Data

24hr Rain SW MO
24hr Rain Delaware Co
24hr Rain Adair Co
24hr Rain Seq Co
24hr Rain Le Flore Co
24hr Rain Benton Co
24hr Rain Wash. Co
24hr Rain Crawford Co
24hr Rain Sebastian Co
24hr Rain Carroll Co
24hr Rain Madison Co
24hr Rain Franklin Co
24hr Rain Logan Co
24hr Rain Boone Co
24hr Rain Newton Co
24hr Rain Johnson Co
24hr Rain Scott Co

Forecast Data

Northwest Arkansas and River Valley

NWA Timeline
RV Timeline
2 Day NWA Rain %
2 Day RV Rain %
2 Day Rain % NWA
2 Day Rain % RV
NWA Planner
RV Planner

Current Conditions

Area Current Temps
Local NWA Current Temps
Local Benton Co Temps
Local Washington Co Temps

Weather News

More Weather

Weather Visits

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Trending Stories