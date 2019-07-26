Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Fayetteville
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look 🕵️🔎
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus
Live Streams 📺
Local News
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
BestReviews
Top Stories
Child tax credit: Why some might get a smaller payment in October, November, December
Top Stories
Director of upcoming 'Munsters' movie reveals first look at cast
Former Centerton Fire Battalion Chief pleads guilty to sexual assault, other charges
‘I feel a paw on my lap’- Cardinals prospect bit by bear while bow hunting
One hurt after plane with 21 aboard crashes near Texas runway, catches fire
Video
Weather
NWA 7 Day Forecast ☀️
RV 7 Day Forecast ☀️
Interactive Radar ⛈️
Weather Live Stream 🎦
Weather Cameras 📹
Weather Maps🗺️
Viewer Weather Photos 🖼️
Weather Blog 📝
Weather 101 👨🏫
Energizer Super Weather Kid 🐰
Allergy Report 🤧
Download Our Weather App 📱
Weather Guests 👨👩👧👦
Weather Radios 📻
WeatherCall 📞
Closings and Delays 🏫
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
SEC Weekly Scoreboard
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Silver Star Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
The Big Game
China 2022
National Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Fan Fest Set For Saturday At War Memorial Stadium
Top Stories
Media Picks Arkansas to Finish 3rd in SEC
Arkansas Picked To Finish Sixth By Media
Hogs’ Offensive Line Lands on Midseason Honor Roll for Joe Moore Award
3 Things to Take Away From Sam Pittman’s Monday Conference
Contests
Ultimate Tailgate Contest
7up Mini-Can Variety Pack Snap Of The Day
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Golden Apple🍏
2021 Dr Pepper Arkansas College Tuition Giveaway
Can You Pick The Winner of The Masked Singer?
Submit your Veteran or Active Duty Military here
Community
Back to Class
Biking the Ozarks🚲
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar🗓️
Doing Good
Finding a Family 👨👩👦👦
Frontline Fighters
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
NWA Spotlight
Pet of the Week🐾
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👩🏾🍳👮🏽♀️
Veterans Voices
Voices of Courage
Weird News
Sponsored Content Who To Know
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Good Day NWA
Adventures in the Ozarks🏞️
Entertainment News
Summer Staycation🌞
Sponsored Content
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Autumn Gala at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
Video
Top Stories
“Truth Be Told” – Seasons 1 & 2 Available for Streaming this Week
Video
Top Stories
PanCan is “Tee’d Off” at Pancreatic Cancer for Inaugural Golf Tournament
Video
Music & Theatre Shows; a Virtual Auction; & Snoooooop! – Happening in NWA
Video
Superhero Trailers, Kardashian News, & the Winter Olympic Flame Burns Bright – Hot Topics
Video
Ashtyn Barbaree Premieres New Music & Reveals Several Upcoming, Local Gigs
Video
Advice Network
Daily Deals Bargain Bins
Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health
NWA Urology
Fence CO
Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas
Solera Dental Spa
Washington Regional’s Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Job Alerts 📋
KNWA KFTA Mobile Apps
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
Email Newsletter Signup 📧
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Weather Maps
Almanac Data
Almanac
Drake Field
Lows vs. Record Lows
Daily Rain Totals Since Midnight
Almanac
Fort Smith
Highs & Record Highs
Daily Rain Totals Since Midnight
24hr Low Temps NWA
24hr Low Temps
Wind Gusts Since Midnight
24hr High Temps NWA
24hr High Temps
Wind Gusts Since Midnight
Precipitation Data
24hr Rain SW MO
24hr Rain Delaware Co
24hr Rain Adair Co
24hr Rain Seq Co
24hr Rain Le Flore Co
24hr Rain Benton Co
24hr Rain Wash. Co
24hr Rain Crawford Co
24hr Rain Sebastian Co
24hr Rain Carroll Co
24hr Rain Madison Co
24hr Rain Franklin Co
24hr Rain Logan Co
24hr Rain Boone Co
24hr Rain Newton Co
24hr Rain Johnson Co
24hr Rain Scott Co
Forecast Data
Northwest Arkansas and River Valley
NWA Timeline
RV Timeline
2 Day NWA Rain %
2 Day RV Rain %
2 Day Rain % NWA
2 Day Rain % RV
NWA Planner
RV Planner
Current Conditions
Area Current Temps
Local NWA Current Temps
Local Benton Co Temps
Local Washington Co Temps
Weather News
Monday, October 18 Evening Forecast
Video
Monday, October 18 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, October 17 Evening Forecast
Video
Saturday, October 16 Evening Forecast
Video
Weather Blog: September 2021 monthly review
Friday, October 15 Evening Forecast
Video
Weather Blog: EF-1 tornado damage in Sunset, Arkansas (October 15, 2021)
Gallery
Thursday, October 14 Morning Forecast
Video
National Weather Service in Tulsa confirms EF-1 tornadoes in Muskogee, Delaware Counties
Weather Blog: Heavy rain may lead to localized flash flooding Wednesday – Friday AM
Video
Tuesday, October 12 Evening Forecast
Video
Tuesday, October 12 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, October 11 Evening Forecast
Video
Monday, October 11 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, October 10 Evening Forecast
Video
Weather Blog: Sunday PM UPDATE – Severe Weather Possible Overnight Tonight
Gallery
Saturday, October 9 Evening Forecast
Video
Friday, October 8 Evening Forecast
Video
Friday, October 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, October 7 Evening Forecast
Video
Thursday, October 7 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, October 5 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, October 3 Evening Forecast
Video
Saturday, October 2 Evening Forecast
Video
Friday, October 1 Evening Forecast
Video
Friday, October 1 Morning Forecast
Video
Weather Blog: October 2021 outlook
Gallery
Thursday, September 30 Evening Forecast
Video
Weather Blog: LIVE update on the showers and thunderstorms in the region & weekend forecast
Thursday, September 30 Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather
Weather Visits
Turnbow Elementary 3rd Grade
Video
Shout Out for Mike Trammel with Earth Networks
Video
Interview with Sarah Ruth Morris with RuthlesslyHandmade 9-2-2021
Video
Dan Skoff Dunk Tank National Night Out Fayetteville 2021
Video
Super Weather Kid: Sterling Hector full interview
Video
Sugar Creek Elementary 4th Grade_KNWA News at 6:00 pm
Video
News App
Weather App
Trending Stories
Tenants speak out after property manager asks them to open homes for tailgaters to use bathrooms
Video
Man jailed for firing shots at Academy Sports, Rogers High School press box
Arkansas governor announces proposed reductions to personal income tax
Video
3 Things to Take Away From Sam Pittman’s Monday Conference
Close contact protocols change for Arkansas schools
Video