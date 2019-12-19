Above average temperatures to begin winter

A modest increase in southerly surface flow will help boost high temperatures a bit higher than yesterday under mostly sunny skies.

A compact upper-level low is forecast to swing through the Texas panhandle into northern Texas Friday through Saturday.

This system will be somewhat moisture starved although could see some scattered showers across southeast Oklahoma during this period. Increasing cloud cover will keep high temperatures a bit cooler, although still above seasonal norms.

Warmer weather returns Sunday into early next week as mid-level heights rise behind the exiting upper low. Still looking at highs well into the 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

Southwesterly upper flow should bring increasing clouds by Christmas day, with highs likely a few degrees cooler than earlier in the week.