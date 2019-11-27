Chilly and rainy for Thanksgiving

Gusty west/northwest winds continue to slowly subside early this morning and the wind advisory will likely be canceled before forecast issuance time.

A brief lull in the weather is expected today as weak high pressure builds into the region with light winds this afternoon and temperatures climbing into the lower 50s at most locations.

Active weather pattern quickly returns tonight as an upper disturbance approaches in stronger southwest flow aloft.

Areas of rain will likely move into eastern Oklahoma late tonight, spreading across the remainder of the area on Thanksgiving day. With the expected clouds/widespread rain, temperatures will likely remain on the cold side with highs only in the lower to mid 40s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain likely Friday into Friday night as the main upper low moves into the intermountain west.