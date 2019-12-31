Chilly temps, clear skies on New Year’s Eve

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.