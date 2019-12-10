Chilly today before sunshine returns

Here is an outlook of your next three days.

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 26. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 5 mph.