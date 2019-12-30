Clear skies to ring in New Year

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here’s a look at the forecast for the next few days:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 24. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.