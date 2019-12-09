Cloudy but mild to start the week

The cold front is expected to enter northeast Oklahoma during the mid/late morning hours and spread east and southeast through the CWA today.

Behind the frontal boundary, gusty north to northwesterly winds in the 30 to 35+ mph range will be possible during the day and should weaken this evening and overnight as the shortwave exits the region.

Temperatures look to also fall behind the boundary with highs in northeast Oklahoma expected during the morning hours, while a more diurnal temp curve will be possible for southeast Oklahoma into west central Arkansas.

A secondary shortwave within the southern stream is progged to move eastward across Texas tonight and Tuesday. In response, rain chances will become possible late this afternoon and continue overnight tonight before tapering off Tuesday morning across southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas. The main question to this forecast will be the timing of the exiting precip with the timing of the colder/drier air filtering into the region within the northerly low-level flow.

Even with the drier air spreading across the CWA, there still remains a small window late tonight and Tuesday morning of the colder air allowing for a light wintry mix of rain/freezing rain/sleet/snow to become possible. The greater potential would be over the higher terrain locations of far southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas before the precip ends.

At this time, little to no accumulations are anticipated which should keep impacts minimal.