Cold air begins to exit the region

After the freezing drizzle, freezing rain, snow, sleet, thundersleet, thunderstorms, and hail (did I miss anything?) that we saw yesterday, expect a prolonged period of mostly dry and milder weather over the next week.

Low clouds cover most of the forecast area early this morning, although we’ll see rapid clearing as the longwave trough shifts. It will still be a chilly day, however, with highs mainly in the 40s and possibly upper 30s for parts of northwest Arkansas.

Shortwave ridging will briefly build across the area in advance of a fast-moving upper system that will bring increasing clouds and a small chance of showers for southeast Oklahoma by Friday.

The warming trend will continue, with highs bouncing back into the 50s through the end of the week.