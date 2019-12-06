Early rain chances before more seasonal temperatures

A shortwave continued to make progress across central and eastern Oklahoma early this morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms north and east of a surface low currently located over southeast Oklahoma.

The strongest storms were within/near the Arkansas River Valley of western Arkansas near Fort Smith where elevated instability was maximized. There remains a non-zero chance of marginally severe hail to the size of a quarter, though organized severe weather is not anticipated.

Behind the precip, a cold front was stretched from south-central Oklahoma through northeast Oklahoma with northerly winds gusting 20-30 mph.

Through this afternoon, the shortwave and cold front are expected to exit the CWA by mid-morning with the precip mainly east of the CWA by noon.

The gusty ongoing northerly winds behind the front should continue to spread through the region this morning and then begin to weaken during the afternoon as the shortwave gets far enough away from the CWA. Also behind the front, colder temperatures are forecast with highs staying in the 40s for northeast Oklahoma to the mid/upper 50s for far southeast Oklahoma.