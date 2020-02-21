Friday, February 21 Morning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, chilly temps

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your morning forecast for Friday, February 21 from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey:

Cold start to your Friday with temperatures in the teens/20s with the arctic high overhead. Despite the chilly morning, expect afternoon temperatures to bounce back into 40s under full sun. Warmer still by Saturday, with south winds returning and highs expected to reach the 50s for all areas.

Upper low currently off the west coast will move inland by Saturday, and eventually track into the southern plains by late Sunday. Warm air advection and increasing moisture advection will result in increasing pops later Sunday and especially Sunday night, with the heaviest rainfall likely focusing near and north the warm front that will be roughly situated along the KS/OK border. Could also have some isolated thunder Sunday evening/overnight as the cold core low moves through and very modest elevated instability develops.

The lead upper low will exit east by Monday, followed by a fast-moving upper system poised to swing through Tuesday/Tuesday night. This system will bring mainly low chances of light precipitation for Tuesday, although forecast thermal profiles continue to look cold enough to support a rain/snow mix or eventual changeover to light snow across parts of northeast

Ok/Northwest AR by Tuesday night. At this time, any accumulations look to be very minor. Chilly, but dry weather will continue for Wednesday and Thursday.