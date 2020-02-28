Friday, February 28 Morning Forecast: Warming trend to continue through weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your morning forecast from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey:

The warming trend that began Thursday will continue through the weekend as southerly winds increase over the weekend. This will lead to some increase in fire weather concerns, especially across the western part of the forecast area.

A cold front will move south across the area Sunday night and Monday. Rain chances will increase at that time, but the better rain chances will come Tuesday into Tuesday evening as the main upper level storm system approaches. The gfs is an outlier compared to the ecmwf and ukmet on the handling of this upper system, and will lean more towards the slower/southern ecmwf/ukmet solutions, which keeps the best rain chances southeast of Interstate 44.

Dry weather will return for the latter half of next week, and temperatures will quickly rebound back to above normal levels.

The biggest change to the national blend of models forecast was to remove all pops from next Wednesday on.