Friday, February 7 Morning Forecast: Mild temps, partly cloudy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

An active weather pattern will continue over the next 7 days, with several chances for precipitation. However, at this time it does not appear that this precipitation will be impactful.

Quiet weather will continue today and Saturday with warming temps. Moisture return/warm advection ahead of a front will bring high chances for showers over much of the region Sunday afternoon and night. Isolated storms are possible across far se OK. After a lull in the action Monday, a passing wave to our north may bring some light precip Monday night and Tuesday. There is a slight chance of a wintry mix on the northern fringe, but attm potential for accumulation and impacts appears to be pretty low.

Another strong storm system will lift out of the desert southwest and bring good chances for rain by the middle of next week. Some locally heavy rainfall is possible over far e OK into w AR, but this system appears to be progressive enough to limit any flood concern. As the main upper low lifts northeast over the plains and gradually transitions to an open wave, there would be some potential for a rain/snow mix across NE OK and NW AR late Wednesday night into Thursday am. Surface temps look a bit too warm to suggest there will be much of any winter weather impact at this time.