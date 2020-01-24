Friday, January 24 Morning Forecast: Snow falling in some areas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast for Friday, January 24 as snow falls in some areas around Northwest Arkansas.

Region of light rain/snow continues to push eastward across Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas as the upper low centered over Northwest Arkansas slowly exits the region. Overall, the intensity of the radar echoes has diminished over the past few hours, as expected. Following this lull, cams continue to show some enhancement toward and just after sunrise across far northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas, which the existing winter weather advisory matches up with well. As such, the advisory will remain unchanged for now, although will hang on to some small snow chances after the expiration time, from 15-18z, in Northwest Arkansas.

Dry conditions should arrive by this afternoon and certainly by this evening areawide, although low clouds will be slow to erode, especially across far northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. This should keep highs chilly today, with the beginning of the warmup holding off until tomorrow.

A fast moving upper level system will move through the area for the latter half of the weekend, with the highest rain chances likely to be Saturday night and early Sunday. Enough elevated instability appears to be present across main areas along and south of I-40 to support isolated thunderstorms within the larger area of showers. Much of this activity should be east of the region by Sunday afternoon.