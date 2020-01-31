Friday, January 31 Morning Forecast: Warm temperatures expected this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

Ample low level moisture remains across the forecast area this morning, however there are some breaks in sky cover here and there. Light winds remaining in place will support patchy fog. Mainly across far eastern ok and northwest AR through mid morning.

Clouds may thin some across the wrn zones this afternoon, but otherwise they should hold across most of the area into this evening. An upper level disturbance will dive southeast through the region tonight, however rain chances appear low enough to preclude a mentionable pop. Finally, in the wake of the passing system, clouds will scatter out from west to east overnight.

Dry and warmer conditions still look on track for the weekend with, any areas expected to see lower 70s. Another warm day is also expected Monday, however, increased southerly winds along with cloud cover and low chances for elevated showers will likely knock back temperatures a few degrees, especially southeast Oklahoma through northwest Arkansas.

Strong cold front to move through the area Tuesday, with chances for rain ahead of the boundary. Enough instability may be in place across far se ok for isolated thunder ahead of the boundary Tuesday. Considerably colder air will settle over the area beyond Tuesday with a slow warm up by the end of next week. Several upper impulses will sweep through the southern plains and will bring low chances for rain and possibly some brief periods of a wintry mix late Tuesday night into Wednesday, then again late Wednesday night for parts of the area.