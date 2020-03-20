Closings
Friday, March 20 Morning Forecast: Cloudy and cool

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast for Friday, March 20 from Meteorologist Alexander Williams:

Today: Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 47 by 8am. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Showers after 2am. Low around 40. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers, mainly before 8am. High near 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

