Friday, March 6 Morning Forecast: Sunshine, high of 59

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here’s a look at your morning forecast for Friday, March 6, from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

Lighter winds expected today as surface ridge axis settles over the region this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. With the dry air in place tonight, temperatures should fall off rather quickly and stayed closer to the cooler mav/met guidance compared to the NBM, especially in the BVO/FYV areas and across far southeast Oklahoma.

The fire weather threat will once again increase during the day Saturday with south winds gusting to around 30 mph along/north of I-44. Any fires that develop could quickly spread out of control as min RH values fall into the 25 to 30 percent range Saturday afternoon.

Precipitation chances will begin to increase Sunday night into Monday as upper wave moves out of the desert southwest. Overall instability appears limited and will therefore continue with just slight chance thunder for now.

Deeper moisture will lift north into the area by mid week in advance of stronger, but positively tilted upper level trough. Instability may be sufficient enough for a few severe storms Wednesday afternoon, but primarily on Thursday as stronger deep layer shear develops in association with upper jet streak.